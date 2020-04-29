ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

