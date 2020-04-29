ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.94. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

