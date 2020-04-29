Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

LON:AML opened at GBX 56.05 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.67. The firm has a market cap of $669.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65).

In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.