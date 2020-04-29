AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oddo Securities dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 81.88 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,207.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,371.70. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

