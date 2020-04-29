Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 860 call options.

In related news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

AAWW stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

