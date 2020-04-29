Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Atrion worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $640.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.24. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $579.00 and a one year high of $922.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $658.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.05.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

