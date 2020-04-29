AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Acquires $198,500.06 in Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AT&T stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

