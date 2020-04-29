Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.67-5.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

