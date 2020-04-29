Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 2,137 call options.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

