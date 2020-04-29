Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 43,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.18.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

