Aviva’s (AV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.