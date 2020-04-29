Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.85-2.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.