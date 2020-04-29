Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $200.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $120.99 and last traded at $94.18, with a volume of 303782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 3.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

