Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

