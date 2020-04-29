Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDEV. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 668.50 ($8.79).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 537.20 ($7.07) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 477.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 667.54.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

