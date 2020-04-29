Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Barrett Business Services has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 5.05-5.05 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.