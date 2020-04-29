Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Perficient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

