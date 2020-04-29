Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.59 ($93.71).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Monday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.95.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.