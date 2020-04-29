Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €86.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.59 ($93.71).

FRA BAYN opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.95.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

