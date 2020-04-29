Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beazley to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 534.60 ($7.03).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.

In related news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

