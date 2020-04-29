Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in April

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein bought 5,040 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,349.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,589.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $99,057 in the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.26% of Bel Fuse worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BELFA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

