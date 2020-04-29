Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($54.35) to GBX 3,093 ($40.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) price target (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,572.27 ($46.99).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 27.44 ($0.36) on Monday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,389.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,355.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger bought 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.