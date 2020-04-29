Berenberg Bank Downgrades Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) to Hold

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.