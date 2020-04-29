Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,990 ($52.49) to GBX 3,966 ($52.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,572.09 ($60.14).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,283 ($56.34) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,795.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,566.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

In related news, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,004 ($52.67) per share, with a total value of £51,651.60 ($67,944.75). Insiders bought a total of 3,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,779 over the last three months.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.