BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 1,350

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.78) price objective (down from GBX 1,680 ($22.10)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,633.21 ($21.48).

BHP opened at GBX 13.34 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,578.64. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

