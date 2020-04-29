Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $434.00 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $287.85 and a 1-year high of $434.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

