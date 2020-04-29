BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.