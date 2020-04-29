BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,484,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,152,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 112,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 153,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BLW opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

