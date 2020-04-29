Blackstone Group LP (BX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 11th

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of BX stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

