bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 4.8%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $61.42, 1,014,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,374,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.53.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

