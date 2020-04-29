BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 14th

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

