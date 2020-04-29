Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

BRG opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

