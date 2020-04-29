BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Underperform

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.76.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

