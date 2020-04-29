Borr Drilling’s (BORR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BORR. BTIG Research cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BORR opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

