Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BYD opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $17,832,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

