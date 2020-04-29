Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BVIC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 872.69 ($11.48).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 7.36 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 690.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 874.12. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders have bought a total of 46 shares of company stock worth $37,420 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.