Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Security National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

