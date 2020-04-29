Brokerages Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Post ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

