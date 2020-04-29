Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

