Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Merchants Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRME. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48.

In other First Merchants news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Insiders have bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.