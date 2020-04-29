Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kemper Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.