Brokers Set Expectations for Allstate Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

ALL opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

