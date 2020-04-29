Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

