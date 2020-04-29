BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches Market Cap of $30,305.28

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $30,305.28 and approximately $178.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.04239964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012275 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010337 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003080 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

