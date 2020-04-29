Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Byotrol (LON:BYOT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BYOT stock opened at GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Monday. Byotrol has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.40 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of $247,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.84.

Get Byotrol alerts:

In other news, insider John Thomson Langlands purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

About Byotrol

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.