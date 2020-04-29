Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $585.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.