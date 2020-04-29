Cango Inc – (CANG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.23 on May 18th

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Cango stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Cango has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $788.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Cango had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $62.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.