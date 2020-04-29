Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

CARD opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.58.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

