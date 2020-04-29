Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00. The stock traded as high as C$141.99 and last traded at C$136.55, with a volume of 36295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$133.12.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$119.22.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.36.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.