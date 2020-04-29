Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. AXA acquired a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cato by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

CATO opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Cato Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $248.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

